National

DPM Dar in Hong Kong for signing of IOMed, other bilateral engagements

HONG KONG, May 29 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday arrived here for the signing ceremony of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

Deputy Secretary for Justice for Hong Kong, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, and Consul General of Pakistan to Hong Kong Riaz Ahmed Sheikh received the deputy prime minister at the airport in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China.

During the two-day visit, DPM Dar will also hold several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

Pakistan has joined the IOMed as one of its founding members. Pakistan remains strongly supportive of the aims and objectives of IOMed, recognizing its potential for mediation as well as peaceful and pacific settlement of international disputes.

