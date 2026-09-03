DPM Dar holds phone call with newly elected OIC Secretary-General

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation with newly elected Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The deputy prime minister congratulated the Secretary-General on his election by consensus and underscored the special importance Pakistan attaches to the OIC, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He expressed confidence that the Secretary-General would make an important contribution towards advancing the interests of the Muslim Ummah and addressing issues of common concern, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s support for his candidature and acknowledged Pakistan’s important role in the organization.

He commended Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their efforts in bringing an end to the Iran conflict.

He also congratulated the deputy prime minister on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, noting its significance for regional peace and security.

Both sides agreed to work closely to further consolidate the OIC’s role in serving the Muslim Ummah and looked forward to continued coordination and an early meeting.