DPM Dar greets nation on Yaum-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation as the country observed Yaum-e-Takbeer to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests.

The deputy prime minister, in a social media post on X, said that it was the brave leadership of that time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which led Pakistan to become a nuclear power.

“28th May 1998 was a proud day for the nation when PM Nawaz Sharif’s brave leadership decided to make Pakistan a nuclear power in the comity of nations, AlhamdoLilah,” DPM Dar said.

