DPM Dar for proactive planning to mitigate growing water challenges 

ISLAMABAD, June 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday emphasized the necessity of proactive planning to mitigate Pakistan’s growing water challenges, underscoring the need for coordinated national action.

The DPM/ FM today chaired a high-level meeting for the construction of water storages in the country, DPM Office said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and GB; Prime Minister AJ&K; Federal Ministers for Water Resources, Planning, Finance, Law & Justice; Advisors to PM on IPC and PMO; SAPM to DPM Office; Federal Secretaries of Economic Affairs, Water Resources, Cabinet, Finance, Planning, Chairman FBR, Chief Secretary Balochistan and other key stakeholders.

The discussion focused on accelerating construction of major water storages/reservoirs across Pakistan. The committee proposed recommendations for effective resource mobilization and long-term infrastructure planning.