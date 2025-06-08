40.6 C
DPM Dar for proactive planning to mitigate growing water challenges 

ISLAMABAD, June 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday emphasized the necessity of proactive planning to mitigate Pakistan’s growing water challenges, underscoring the need for coordinated national action. 

 The DPM/ FM today chaired a high-level meeting for the construction of water storages in the country, DPM Office said in a press release.  

 The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and GB; Prime Minister AJ&K; Federal Ministers for Water Resources, Planning, Finance, Law & Justice; Advisors to PM on IPC and PMO; SAPM to DPM Office; Federal Secretaries of Economic Affairs, Water Resources, Cabinet, Finance, Planning, Chairman FBR, Chief Secretary Balochistan and other key stakeholders.  

 The discussion focused on accelerating construction of major water storages/reservoirs across Pakistan. The committee proposed recommendations for effective resource mobilization and long-term infrastructure planning. 

  

 

