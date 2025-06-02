36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
National

DPM Dar for full utilization of allocated resources to ensure timely outcomes of development targets

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday emphasized the importance of full utilization of the allocated resources before the close of the current financial year, underscoring the need to deliver results within the stipulated timelines.
The deputy prime minister while chaired the 46th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) directed all stakeholders to expedite efforts to ensure timely development targets, a DPM’s Office news release said.
The meeting focused on reviewing the utilization of savings and available funds with executing agencies, and streamlining implementation to ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes.
The DPM/FM noted the  government’s resolve to aligning development efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), for  inclusive and meaningful progress that reflects the development priorities of the nation.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Federal Ministers for Interprovincial Coordination, Planning & Development, Power, Parliamentary Affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Federal Secretaries; Members of the National Assembly, and representatives of Provincial Governments.
