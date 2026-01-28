DPM Dar for enhanced engagement with UN bodies on IT sector

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance Pakistan’s engagement with UN bodies dealing with information technology and telecommunications through a coordinated approach among all stakeholders.

He was chairing a meeting to review Pakistan’s presence and role in multilateral forums related to the information technology and telecommunications sectors.

The meeting was attended by Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch, Secretary IT, Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, and other senior officials from relevant departments.