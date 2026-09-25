DPM Dar, FM Greene agree to further strengthen ties, mutually beneficial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, Chet Greene, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two sides held cordial discussions on bilateral relations and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, including in education, diplomatic training, and other areas of mutual interest. They also discussed cooperation at multilateral fora, particularly within the Commonwealth and the United Nations, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The two sides agreed to meet again at the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, in November 2026.