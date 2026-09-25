DPM Dar, FM Balakrishnan discuss regional, int’l developments at UNGS sidelines

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with the Foreign Minister of Singapore, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, on the sidelines of 81st Session of the UNGA in New York, and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest.

They agreed that sustained engagement and high-level exchanges would help deepen bilateral ties and advance mutually beneficial cooperation, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Foreign Minister Balakrishnan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges. Both Ministers agreed to stay in close contact.