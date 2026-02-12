DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launch of advanced Earth Observation Satellite

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of the successful launch of Pakistan’s advanced Earth Observation Satellite, PRSC-EO2, in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China.

The deputy prime minister wrote on his official X wall, saying, “This marks Pakistan’s fifth Earth observation satellite and the second indigenous Electro-Optical satellite, launched from the Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, China.”

DPM Dar underlined that this achievement reflects Pakistan’s steady progress in strengthening its national space capabilities and advancing technological self-reliance.

He also extended his sincere gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its continued cooperation and steadfast support. The deputy prime minister highlighted that Pakistan–China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to scale new heights, including in space technology.

“I also commend SUPARCO, our scientists, engineers, and the entire team for their tireless efforts in expanding Pakistan’s indigenous space infrastructure and developing reliable, domestically engineered space systems for national development,” the DPM said.