DPM Dar extends condolences over death of Norway’s King Harald V

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday expressed deep condolences on the passing of King Harald V of Norway, who died at the age of 89 after 35 years on the throne.

In a message posted on his official X account, DPM Dar said he extended his “deepest condolences on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway.”

He said Pakistan greatly valued its longstanding and cordial relations with Norway, founded on friendship, mutual respect and close people-to-people ties. “As Norway mourns the loss of its monarch, we stand with our Norwegian friends and share their grief,” the Deputy PM said, praying that the late King rest in eternal peace.