DPM Dar exchanges Eid greetings with Foreign Ministers of Malaysia, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, and extended felicitations on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations of the two countries, they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the conversation.

They prayed for lasting peace in Palestine and for unity, progress & prosperity of Muslim Ummah.