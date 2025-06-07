31.5 C
Islamabad
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalDPM Dar exchanges Eid greetings with Foreign Ministers of Malaysia, Azerbaijan
National

DPM Dar exchanges Eid greetings with Foreign Ministers of Malaysia, Azerbaijan

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, and extended felicitations on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations of the two countries, they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the conversation.
They prayed for lasting peace in Palestine and for unity, progress & prosperity of  Muslim Ummah.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan