DPM Dar, EU vice president discuss regional, int’l developments

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the European Union’s High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas on Tuesday night.

During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.

The deputy prime minister emphasized the importance of de-escalation, underscoring that dialogue and diplomacy remained essential for maintaining peace and stability.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.