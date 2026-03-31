DPM Dar enplanes for China to hold discussions on regional developments

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed here for China to pay a day-long visit, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, he will hold in-depth discussions with Chinese leadership on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

This marks the second visit of Deputy Prime Minister Dar to Beijing this year.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.