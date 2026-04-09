DPM Dar discusses evolving regional situation with FMs of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to exchange views on the evolving regional situation.

The deputy prime minister expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support of Pakistan in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Both leaders underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance lasting peace and agreed to remain in close contact.

In a separate call, Azerbaijan’s FM Bayramov commended DPM/FM and Pakistan’s leadership for its role in securing the initial ceasefire and promoting peace and stability in the

region.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued resolve and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to lasting peace.