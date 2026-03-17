DPM Dar directs authorities to maintain strict oversight of supply chains to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed all relevant authorities to maintain strict oversight of the supply chains to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel and protecting the consumers interest.

The deputy prime minister chaired a meeting on petroleum, reviewing current fuel stock positions and expressing satisfaction over supply levels, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He further advised the Ministry of Petroleum and concerned departments to closely monitor market movements and strengthen coordination mechanisms so that fuel supply remains stable across the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Climate Change, Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Secretaries Petroleum & IT, and other senior government officials from relevant ministries and departments.