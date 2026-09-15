DPM Dar directs 24-hour settlement for fuel stations, orders smooth relief delivery

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed that payments to fuel stations should be settled within 24 hours through the State Bank of Pakistan and instructed provinces to complete district-level outreach to ensure seamless delivery of relief to the intended beneficiaries.

The deputy prime minister chaired the 9th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidy to review the nationwide roll-out of the Prime Minister’s Special Relief Scheme, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Following the successful Islamabad pilot, the Committee finalised arrangements for the nationwide launch. The scheme covers motorcycles, three-wheelers and vehicles up to 800cc, including loaders and pick-ups, with the entire cost borne by the Federal Government.

Registration is now open nationwide through SMS to 9771. Redemption of fuel tokens will commence at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Minister for IT & Telecommunication, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries of Petroleum, IT & Telecommunication; Chairman OGRA; Chairman PTA; Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; Additional Chief Secretaries of Punjab and AJ&K, and senior officials from Gilgit-Baltistan, ICT and other Federal & Provincial departments.