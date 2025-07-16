Wednesday, July 16, 2025
HomeNationalDPM Dar departs for Islamabad after two-day China visit
National

DPM Dar departs for Islamabad after two-day China visit

Ishaq Dar
39
- Advertisement -
TIANJIN, Jul 16 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday departed for Islamabad after concluding a successful two-day visit to China to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries.
In addition to participating in the main SCO CFM proceedings and the joint call on Chinese President Xi Jinping, the deputy prime minister held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan