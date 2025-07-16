DPM Dar departs for Islamabad after two-day China visit

- Advertisement -

TIANJIN, Jul 16 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday departed for Islamabad after concluding a successful two-day visit to China to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries.

In addition to participating in the main SCO CFM proceedings and the joint call on Chinese President Xi Jinping, the deputy prime minister held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.