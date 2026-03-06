More

DPM Dar contacts Iranian counterpart, expresses concern over evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke this evening with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas and expressed concern over the evolving regional situation.

The two agreed to remain in touch on the developments, a DPM’s Office news release said.

