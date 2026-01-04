DPM Dar, Chinese Minister express satisfaction with steady, forward-looking trajectory of bilateral relations

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 04 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday met with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, Liu Haixing.

During the meeting both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the steady and forward-looking trajectory of bilateral relations, while reviewing party-to-party exchanges, regional developments, and progress on various projects under CPEC, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He congratulated Minister Liu on the successful convening of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

They also agreed to jointly commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a befitting and meaningful manner.

DPM/FM is visiting China to co-chair the 7th Pakistan–China Strategic Dialogue.