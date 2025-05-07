32.7 C
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India’s aggression against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the current situation following India’s aggression against Pakistan.

DPM/FM briefed the Chinese Ambassador on the serious situation following India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

He underscored Pakistan’s firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The two sides exchanged views on regional security developments and agreed to maintain close coordination and communication across all relevant areas.

