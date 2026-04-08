DPM Dar chairs ECNEC meeting, Rs 280bn development projects approved

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting that approved a series of key initiatives of major infrastructure and social sector projects worth over Rs 280 billion, aimed at accelerating national development.

Chairing a meeting of ECNEC here, DPM/FM Dar emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, improved connectivity, and enhanced delivery of public services across the country, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The committee reviewed and approved several high-priority projects in the highways, health, and urban development sectors, reflecting the government’s strategy to promote balanced regional development and support long-term economic expansion.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial adviser on finance, and senior officials from the Planning, Health Services, and Communications divisions, along with other relevant departments.