DPM Dar calls on Kazakh president; reaffirms commitment to expand ties

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is visiting Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

Welcoming him to Pakistan, DPM Dar extended warm greetings from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government, and people of Pakistan.

He underscored Pakistan’s appreciation for the growing momentum of high-level political exchanges.

He reaffirmed the shared commitment to expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic, people-to-people domains, and to work together for durable peace, stability, and development in the region.