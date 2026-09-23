DPM Dar calls for verifiable action against terrorism emanating from Afghan soil

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has stressed the need for concrete and verifiable action to prevent Afghan soil from being used for terrorism against neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

The DPM/FM was addressing the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Senator Dar expressed serious concern over the presence of terrorist groups inside Afghanistan and recalled the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in combating terrorism.

He highlighted the recent terrorist attack in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed innocent lives and left scores of others injured, terming it a stark reminder of the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from the region. He said such attacks underscored the urgent need for concrete action against terrorist groups and their sanctuaries.

The deputy prime minister urged the Afghan Taliban to honour Afghanistan’s international obligations and commitments, end patronage of terrorist groups, and lift restrictions on women and girls that are contrary to Islamic principles and the norms of Muslim society.

He also called upon the Afghan authorities to promote politically inclusive governance and facilitate the resettlement and integration of Afghan returnees.

Senator Dar further called for adequate international funding to meet Afghanistan’s humanitarian requirements and support its socio-economic development.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent policy, he affirmed the country’s support for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbours