DPM Dar calls for dialogue, de-escalation to promote regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, wherein he emphasized the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation to promote peace and stability in the region.

Both the leaders expressed deep concern over regional developments, including attacks on Kuwait.

The deputy prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the leadership and people of Kuwait.

They also exchanged views on matters under consideration at the United Nations Security Council and reaffirmed the historic, brotherly Pakistan-Kuwait relations.