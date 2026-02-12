DPM Dar announces appointment of 19 new envoys

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and consuls general to represent Pakistan in key capitals and cities around the world, following the approval of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In his post on ‘X’, Ishaq Dar expressed confidence that the newly appointed envoys would carry forward Pakistan’s diplomatic mission with “clarity of purpose and wisdom.”

“These appointments build on the momentum of the last two years of robust foreign policy engagement,” Dar said.

The newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners include:

Bangkok: Ms Saadia Altaf Qazi

Berlin: Mr Salman Sharif

Dar-es-Salam: Mr Hasnain Yousaf

Dushanbe: Mr Irfan Ahmed

Geneva: Mr Tahir Hussain Andrabi

Kampala: Mr Ashar Shahzad

Kathmandu: Mr Mohammad Aamir Khan

London: Chaudhry Tipu Usman

Nairobi: Dr Bilal Ahmed

Oslo: Mr Asim Ali Khan

Stockholm: Mr Ahmed Amjad Ali

Tashkent: Mr Muhammad Mudassir Tipu

Tehran: Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui

Consuls General

The following officials have been appointed as Consuls General:

Frankfurt: Mr Ali Anser Zaidi

Guangzhou: Mr Yasir Iqbal Butt

Kandahar: Mr Shahbaz Hussain

Los Angeles: Mr Siraj Ahmad Khan

Mazar-e-Sharif: Mr Awais Ahmad Khan

Montreal: Mr Faisal Abro

Dar commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s diplomatic corps for their professionalism and dedication, noting that many serve far from home under challenging circumstances.

“Our diplomats’ quiet service remains central to Pakistan’s representation abroad,” he said, offering prayers for their success in advancing the country’s interests globally.