DPM Dar announces appointment of 19 new envoys

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and consuls general to represent Pakistan in key capitals and cities around the world, following the approval of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
In his post on ‘X’, Ishaq Dar expressed confidence that the newly appointed envoys would carry forward Pakistan’s diplomatic mission with “clarity of purpose and wisdom.”
“These appointments build on the momentum of the last two years of robust foreign policy engagement,” Dar said.
The newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners include:
Bangkok: Ms Saadia Altaf Qazi
Berlin: Mr Salman Sharif
Dar-es-Salam: Mr Hasnain Yousaf
Dushanbe: Mr Irfan Ahmed
Geneva: Mr Tahir Hussain Andrabi
Kampala: Mr Ashar Shahzad
Kathmandu: Mr Mohammad Aamir Khan
London: Chaudhry Tipu Usman
Nairobi: Dr Bilal Ahmed
Oslo: Mr Asim Ali Khan
Stockholm: Mr Ahmed Amjad Ali
Tashkent: Mr Muhammad Mudassir Tipu
Tehran: Mr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui
Consuls General
The following officials have been appointed as Consuls General:
Frankfurt: Mr Ali Anser Zaidi
Guangzhou: Mr Yasir Iqbal Butt
Kandahar: Mr Shahbaz Hussain
Los Angeles: Mr Siraj Ahmad Khan
Mazar-e-Sharif: Mr Awais Ahmad Khan
Montreal: Mr Faisal Abro
Dar commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s diplomatic corps for their professionalism and dedication, noting that many serve far from home under challenging circumstances.
“Our diplomats’ quiet service remains central to Pakistan’s representation abroad,” he said, offering prayers for their success in advancing the country’s interests globally.