DPM concludes Istanbul visit, departs for Bishkek alongside Turkish FM, National Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday concluded his one-day visit to Istanbul, where he participated in the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and departed from Istanbul to Bishkek alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Güler to participate the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting and the SCO Plus Summit.

During his visit to Istanbul, the deputy prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The deputy prime minister participated in the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The DPM/FM will join Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation for the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting and the SCO Plus Summit.

He will accompany the prime minister during his engagements in Bishkek, including bilateral discussions with President Sadyr Zhaparov on 2 September on Pakistan–Kyrgyzstan relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic is from 31 August to 2 September 2026, during which Pakistan will assume the Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026–27.