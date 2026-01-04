Sunday, January 4, 2026
DPM, Chinese FM unveil logo for 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, Jan 04 (APP):DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar together with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday jointly unveiled the logo for the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, marking the start of year-long celebrations to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting and memorable manner.
The launch heralds a year-long series of celebrations to honour this historic milestone, reflect on our enduring friendship, and chart new horizons of partnership for the future.
They also viewed a special photo exhibition tracing 75 years of Pakistan-China friendship. The exhibition highlights key milestones in the evolution of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership from early diplomatic exchanges to the launching of CPEC and beyond, reflecting a shared journey of mutual trust, support, and cooperation.
