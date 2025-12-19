DPM chairs meeting regarding IT exports

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired a meeting regarding the export of IT services.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) gave a detailed presentation on enhancing IT exports to the world and generating substantial revenue and forex reserves for Pakistan.

The DPM/FM stressed on the importance of IT and related fields as part of the future industry.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to make efforts to promote IT industry and its growth.

The meeting was attended by Minister IT and Telecommunications; Secretaries of MOFA & IT and Telecommunication; senior officials of MOFA and experts of IT industry.