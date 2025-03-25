DPM chairs meeting on relations with Afghanistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, provided a detailed briefing on his recent visit to Kabul, highlighting key engagements with Afghan authorities and discussions on bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue with the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s concerns and promote bilateral relations. Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry also attended the meeting.