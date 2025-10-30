Thursday, October 30, 2025
National

DPM chairs huddle discussing measures for stable sugar prices, sufficient market supply

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the availability and prices of sugar across the country.
The meeting discussed measures to ensure stable prices and sufficient market supply so that consumers are protected from artificially inflated rates due to hoarding or profiteering, a DPM’s Office news release said.
The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, SAPM Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Secretaries of Industries and Commerce, Chairman TDAP, Chief Secretary of Balochistan, TCP, as well as Provincial Food Departments.
