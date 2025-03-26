30.5 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalDPM chairs body meeting to ensure stability of urea market prices
National

DPM chairs body meeting to ensure stability of urea market prices

7
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the committee to ensure stability of urea prices in the market.
The meeting was attended by Ministers for Petroleum & National Food Security, SAPM Mr Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries of Ministries of Petroleum & Industries, and senior officials from the relevant departments, a DPM’s Office news release said.
The committee expressed satisfaction at the stock position of urea and the stability of its prices in the country. After detailed deliberations, the committee decided to extend gas supply to the urea sector for three months—uptil June 30, 2025—to ensure continued availability.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan