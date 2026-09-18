DPM chairs 2nd meeting of committee on Power Sector Reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Friday, chaired the second meeting of the Prime Minister-constituted Committee on Power Sector Reforms.

The committee discussed in detail measures to strengthen regulatory independence and effectiveness in the context of ongoing privatisation initiatives, with a focus on protecting consumer interests. A set of recommendations was agreed upon, completing the committee’s assigned task.

The chair appreciated and thanked all members for their active participation and valuable contributions.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Law & Justice, Power, Advisor to the PM on Privatization, National Coordinator NCMC; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Secretaries, Cabinet, Law, Power; and senior officials of the relevant Ministries/Divisions.