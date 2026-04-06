DPM, Canadian FM call for de-escalation in region

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Anita Anand.

They exchanged views on evolving regional developments and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation.

DPM/FM underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan-Canada relations, underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, and agreed to remain in close contact.