ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Anita Anand. They exchanged views on evolving regional developments and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation. DPM/FM underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan-Canada relations, underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, and agreed …
DPM, Canadian FM call for de-escalation in region
ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada, Anita Anand.
They exchanged views on evolving regional developments and emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation.
DPM/FM underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan-Canada relations, underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, and agreed to remain in close contact.