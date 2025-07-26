DPM calls for sustainable peace architecture in South Asia

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Jul 25 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday underlined the need for a sustainable architecture of peace in South Asia and said the United States as a global power and a partner has a constructive and stabilizing role to play.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Talking about ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025, he said the US emerged as the credible arbiter of peace and stability in South Asia.

He thanked US President Trump for facilitating ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“We are committed to sustaining the ceasefire unlike our neighbour. We believe in peace and we never escalated as the first mover and we only acted in self-defence according to the United Nations charter,” he explained.

He said Pakistan’s relationship with the United States was enduring, wide ranging and evolving.

“It has proved to be a consequential partnership whenever the two countries converged on global issues. We are encouraged by the upward trajectory in our bilateral partnership since President Trump assumed office.”

He said he held a very productive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the two sides agreed on our shared commitment to deepen and broaden relations between Pakistan and the United States.

“Our nations are coming closer and we have already made progress in relations in the span of six months.”

He recalled that in his joint address to the Congress, President Trump recognized Pakistan’s vital assistance in battling global terrorism.

He said the world was changing at a rapid pace and old certainties were giving way to the new realities.

Pakistan believed in peace through resilience and responsibility, he stressed adding Pakistan was a youthful nation of 240 million people, fifth largest in the world and a nuclear power.

He said, “We are peace seeking and peace loving nation and stability in South Asia is vital for us and for the world.”

Pakistan believed in the paradigm of peace through strength and dialogue to resolve issues, he said adding Pakistan has taken tough decisions to surmount certain challenges to its economy.

“We concluded the successful IMF programme in pursuit of structural and macroeconomic reforms,” he apprised.

“Recent improvements in macroeconomic indicators are evident by the improvement in current account balance, declining inflation and rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves,” he informed.

He said terrorism remained a challenge for Pakistan and the government was fighting back.

“Democracy in Pakistan is not only functioning but thriving and the government is committed to human development with substantial investments in health, skill development and social protection,” he noted.

The DPM said. “In the realm of governance and political reform we remain committed to deepening rule of law, freedom of expression and pluralism, the values we share with the American people.”