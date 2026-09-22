DPM calls for Palestine-led reconstruction, accountability for int’l laws violations

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressing serious concern over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, called for Palestine-led reconstruction and governance arrangements there, with a central role for the Palestinian Authority, and called for accountability for violations of international laws.

The deputy prime minister, in his address at the meeting of the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He appreciated the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye towards advancing the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The deputy prime minister strongly condemned continued Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and expressed concern over illegal settlement activity, settler violence, and annexationist measures in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and called for renewed and coordinated diplomatic action by the OIC.

He stressed the need for full and faithful implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan and Security Council Resolution 2803.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, and for Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations.