DPM, British NSA exchange views on international security

LONDON, Aug 27 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, during his official visit to the United Kingdom here on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international security developments, including the situations in South Asia, the Middle East and Afghanistan. They also reviewed Pakistan–UK cooperation in counterterrorism and security.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s important role in promoting regional peace and security and underscored its sustained diplomatic engagement in support of dialogue, de-escalation and negotiated outcomes.

Both sides agreed to maintain close consultations on regional security developments and to further strengthen Pakistan–UK cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and other areas of mutual security interest.