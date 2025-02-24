DPM, Azerbaijan’s PM discuss ties

- Advertisement -

BAKU, Feb 24 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held engaging discussion with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the banquet dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in honour of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the accompanying delegation.

They committed to further strengthen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties and reinforce the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations by enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and regional connectivity.