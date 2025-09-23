DPM attends conference on Palestine

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday attended the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France.

This session was of particular significance due to recognition of the State of Palestine by many countries, reinforcing the international consensus on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood.

The DPM/FM welcomed the announcements on recognition of the State of Palestine by France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Portugal, and others, and urged all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps in line with their commitment to international law.

Pakistan actively participated in the conference, and also endorsed, without prejudice to its long-standing and principled position on the Question of Palestine, the Outcome Document – the New York Declaration.

This endorsement reflects Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the realization of a just and lasting peace. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine in 1988, and has consistently called for Palestine’s admission as a full member of the United Nations.

The conference was a timely and necessary initiative to generate renewed momentum and to translate international commitments into concrete actions. It must be followed by concrete, and coordinated international action to finally achieve the long coveted peace and stability in the Middle East.

Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, and calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire across Gaza and all occupied Palestinian Territories; a full and unimpeded humanitarian access to the besieged and starved Palestinian population.

The DPM/FM’s presence in the conference reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic and unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. Pakistan has consistently supported the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions and international legitimacy.