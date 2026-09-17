DPM appreciates Ambassador Baloch’s service to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday, on the occasion of her retirement from government service.

The DPM/FM appreciated Ambassador Baloch’s dedicated service to Pakistan and her leadership as the Foreign Secretary for two years, during a period of significant diplomatic activity. He conveyed his best wishes for her continued success in her new role as Pakistan’s ambassador to Türkiye.

Ambassador Baloch thanked the DPM/FM for his support and guidance and expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The DPM/FM wished Ambassador Baloch every success in her future endeavours and her new assignment.