ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday urged the countrymen not to let the anti-COVID guards down and keep following the precautions during Holy Ramazan and Eid.

The president said that the people of Pakistan must be doing something good that COVID-19 had not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighboring countries.

You must be doing something good that Covid-19 has not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighboring countries. We are on a plateau of around 4000 daily cases. Don't let your guard down. Strictly follow SOPs, in Ramadan/Eid & all Smart Lockdown Policies. Allah IA will keep you safe. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 9, 2021

