Donors strategic forum meeting on population management held

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday said that stakeholders should play their important role in the management of the population in the country.

Addressing the Donors Strategic Forum Meeting, the minister stressed that regular interaction with the relevant donor must be ensured through a Coordination Committee as established in the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) called Donor Coordination Committee.

He said that rapid population growth like 2.5% per annum is a serious issue in Pakistan, and all stakeholders including Federal Government, Provincial Governments, political leadership, development partners and implementing partners in public and private sectors have an important role to play.

The representatives of the donor community assured their all possible support to enhance the agenda of population in Pakistan.

The Donors Strategic Forum has been constituted for follow-up actions of the International Donors’ Conference held on 26 November 2021 under the chair of the President of Pakistan at the Awan-i-Sadder, Islamabad.

The conference was arranged to tap financial resources from the donor community for the complete operationalization of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Population developed in pursuance of the Recommendations on Population approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 40th meeting and to ensure resources for new NAP (2024-2030).

In the meeting, the provinces and regions shared their budget requirements and the gap that requires donors’ support to achieve the national targets of population set for 2025 and 2030 based on international commitments and recommendation of population conference held in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 2023.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Additional Secretary, Ministry of NHSR&C, Director General (Population Program Wing), Ministry of NHSR&C, Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Representatives of UNFPA CDO, USAID, World Bank, Australian High Commission and others.