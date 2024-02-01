Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launched

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):Director General Health Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shaukat Ali on Thursday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Donors and Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within the Health Department.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Special Secretary Health Abdul Ghafoor Shah, Chief HSRU, Regional ADGs, and other officials.

Dr Shaukat Ali, in his remarks, said that the Evidence for Health organization had taken a significant step by establishing the Coordination Mechanism to enhance collaboration between the Health Department and its donors and partners.

“This initiative aims to improve the utilization of donors and partners in health emergencies and other epidemic situations,” he added.

Dr. Shaukat Ali explained that the mechanism would facilitate problem-solving and promote mutual relationships among donors and partners. “The objective of this mechanism is to enhance cooperation between the Health Department and its partners, ensuring efficient utilization of resources and proper direction towards the right initiatives.”

Speaking about the benefits of this mechanism, Dr. Mehran, Interim Team Lead at Evidence for Health, informed participants about the goals and advantages achieved through its implementation.

Acknowledging the valuable services of donors in the health sector, he emphasized the significant support received in providing medicines, HR, capacity building and medical equipment in challenging and non-conducive conditions.

“The mechanism is expected to provide a platform for collaboration, where donors and partners can contribute their expertise collectively.”

Dr. Mehran assured timely assistance and support to donors and partners through the mechanism. He announced that all donors and development partners would have access to the Health Department’s web portal, where they could conveniently input and access all relevant information.

Abdul Ghafoor Shah, Special Secretary Health, emphasized the indispensable role of donors and partners in providing the best healthcare services in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.