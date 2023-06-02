Domestic employees, tenants’ registration in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): The police campaign titled ‘Knock the Door’ is in full swing to register the tenants as well as domestic servants.

According to the police spokesman on Friday, “The police teams are conducting door-to-door visits to ensure their registration.”

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) visited 286 houses in the Karachi company police area during the last 24 hours and registered 183 domestic servants.

“The purpose of the campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital,” the spokesman added.

He said this exercise would help to keep a vigilant eye on miscreants and suspects.