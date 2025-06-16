Dogar calls budget ‘people friendly’

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Member National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abdul Ghafar Dogar on Monday termed the federal government’s recently announced budget as “people-friendly,” stating that under the current economic circumstances, no better proposal could have been presented.

Talking to APP, Dogar acknowledged that while there was always room for improvement in any fiscal plan, the new budget reflects realistic efforts to stabilize the economy and support the public.

He particularly lauded the tangible improvements introduced in agricultural policy, aimed at the sector’s sustainable development.

Citing the growing impact of climate change on agricultural output, Dogar said the government had proposed several measures to address these challenges.

“These initiatives will play a key role in mitigating climate-related threats, especially those linked to irrigation and water management,” he added.

Dogar emphasized that proactive planning in the agriculture sector is essential for long-term food security and economic resilience.