Friday, October 24, 2025
DMP Dar reviews preparations to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan–China ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss further strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and China.

In the meeting, the participants also reviewed the preparations to befittingly celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations.

They also discussed enhancing cooperation across political, economic, trade, and people-to-people domains as well as the initiatives to further strengthen the time-tested bilateral friendship.

