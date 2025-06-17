DMA cancels parking contract over fraud mismanagement

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has terminated its contract with AJCL, the firm responsible for digitizing Islamabad’s parking system, after uncovering financial irregularities, contractual violations, and systemic negligence.

Officials from the DMA told APP on Tuesday that AJCL failed to implement promised digital payment solutions, instead conducting unrecorded cash transactions that led to revenue losses.

The company also neglected security measures, resulting in thefts and public complaints.

Despite repeated warnings, AJCL did not address these issues, prompting the DMA to revoke the contract and file a police report (FIR) at Kohsar Police Station.

Since taking direct control of parking operations, the DMA reports a significant increase in revenue, attributing the improvement to transparent management.

AJCL has challenged the termination in court, but the administration vows to defend its decision, emphasizing its commitment to fair and efficient public services.

“DMA will not tolerate negligence or malpractice that harms citizens’ trust,” the spokesperson said. “We are determined to ensure accountability and better services for Islamabad’s residents.”