Diwali celebrated across Pakistan with zeal, devotion

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Like other parts of the world, Diwali (the festival of lights) was celebrated across Pakistan on Monday with traditional fervor and enthusiasm.

The festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Temples and homes of the Hindu community were illuminated with earthen lamps, candles, and colorful lights. Special prayers, pujas, and community gatherings were held in various cities, particularly in Sindh, where a large number of Hindu citizens reside.

Political and community leaders extended greetings to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion, emphasizing the values of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony. In their messages, national and provincial leaders stated that Pakistan is a country where followers of all faiths enjoy the freedom to practice their religions and celebrate their festivals with dignity.

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Umerkot, and other parts of Sindh, the temples were decorated beautifully, and devotees offered prayers for prosperity and national unity. Several welfare organizations also distributed gifts and food packages among deserving families to mark the festival.

This year’s Diwali celebrations highlighted the message of hope, unity, and compassion, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and respect for cultural diversity.