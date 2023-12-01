Diversion of River Swat likely to be completed before next high flow season

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Diversion work of River Swat for the multi-purpose Mohmand dam is likely to be completed during the current low-flow season.

The contractor of the Mohmand Dam Project has also been directed to complete diversion work of River Swat before the next high flow season, sources told APP here.

They said concrete works on the upper stilling basin of the spillway; the left and right abutments of the dam and various components of the diversion system including the diversion tunnels were vigorously being carried out to complete the diversion system timely.

They said achieving the key milestones on time was inevitable for the completion of the Mohmand Dam Project by the schedule.

WAPDA is constructing the Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in the Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world.

The dam will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.

With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The installed power capacity of the project stands at 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units. The project will also provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes.