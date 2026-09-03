DISCOs’ performance to be closely monitored to improve customer services: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday directed close monitoring of the performance of power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to improve customer care services, warning that negligence in resolving consumer complaints within prescribed timelines would not be tolerated.

He was chairing a review meeting on the performance of Helpline 118 Customer Care Service, which provides consumers with a free and direct channel to register electricity-related complaints without involvement of any intermediary or representative.

The service enables consumers to lodge complaints in seven different languages, track the progress of their complaints, and receive feedback once their complaints have been resolved. In cases where a complaint is not resolved within the prescribed timeframe, the matter is automatically escalated to the relevant level for further action.

The meeting reviewed the DISCO-wise performance of all Distribution Companies, with a detailed analysis of consumer complaints received through Helpline 118, their timely resolution, and complaints resolved beyond the prescribed timeframe.

It was informed that approximately 1.64 million complaints were registered through Helpline 118 during August 2026, of which 99.18 percent were resolved. Of the resolved complaints, 94.95 percent were addressed within the prescribed timeframe, while 5.05 percent were resolved after the stipulated period.

The minister directed that strict compliance with the timelines prescribed by NEPRA for resolution of different categories of complaints must be ensured.

The meeting also conducted a detailed review of complaints related to power outages, line faults and voltage issues, which collectively accounted for around 77 percent of the total complaints. Particular attention was given to improving the timely resolution of these critical consumer complaints.

He directed the Chief Executive Officers of all DISCOs to continuously monitor the timely resolution of consumer complaints and ensure action against officials responsible for failing to resolve complaints within the prescribed timeframe.

The Chief Executive Officer of QESCO informed the meeting that show-cause notices had already been issued to 38 SDOs for negligence in ensuring the timely resolution of complaints.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that Helpline 118 should be developed into an effective, transparent and reliable platform for consumers, enabling more people to register their complaints directly, track their progress and ensure their timely resolution.

The minister further stated that options for making the existing system of DISCO performance monitoring and accountability more effective would be reviewed to ensure that required improvements in customer services are delivered in a timely manner.