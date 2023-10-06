Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Brussels discuss FAO engagements in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):Director Liaison Office FAO Brussels Raschad Al-Khafaji called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch in Brussels on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides held productive interaction and discussed about collaborative opportunities in Brussels.

They also discussed the ongoing Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) engagements in Pakistan.

